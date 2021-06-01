Usman Qureshi
DIXON Date Suite - Approved Logo Design

DIXON Date Suite - Approved Logo Design branding agency brand identity design vector database vehicle parking lot logo branding symbol identity mark abstract lettermark modern data technology d logo typography simple flat logo
Approved Logo design for DIXON Data Suite, a parking data platform that utilizes parking data to power data-driven decisions.

