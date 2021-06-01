Good for Sale
Cassette Tape Photoshop Mockups

Cassette Tape Photoshop Mockups
Good for sale
Cassette Tape Realistic Mockups

Purchase from Creative Market for just 19$ https://creativemarket.com/indieground/6190864-Cassette-Tape-Mockups?u=indieground

Cassette Tape Realistic Mockups This cool product made by the Indieground Team gives you a quick & easy graphic resource that you can use to apply your design and typography on a realistic Music Cassette Tape mockup and create retro digital artworks, radical design presentations and aesthetics. It’s ideal to promote your music or business on social media with a cool retro mood. Included in this offer there are 8 radical label cassette & cover templates that you can edit as you like or just replace with your personal artworks. You can also add a final touch to the mockup with 2 different plastic wrap effects.

What do you get:
- 8 PSD Files each one with a different editable Cassette Label Template
- 8 PSD Files each one with a different editable Cover Label Template
- 1 PSD Files with a Plain Cassette Mockup
- 1 PSD Files with a Plain Cover Mockup
- A Total of 18 PSD Files

Features:
- Smart Object Replacement
- 2000×3000 px
- 300 dpi / RGB
- Well Organized Layers
- 100% Editable
- Quick Graphic Replacement
- 2 Different Plastic Wrap Textures

