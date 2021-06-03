Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
James Round

Greenhouse Gas Emissions Icons

James Round
James Round
Hire Me
  • Save
Greenhouse Gas Emissions Icons factory gaming train truck plane house light fire farming farm environment climate change energy science editorial line icon magazine icon set icon
Download color palette

The latest issue of Resources featured an infographic detailing some of the major contributors of greenhouse gas emissions.

I created a number of simple icons to visualize the different contributors, from livestock and forest fires, to air travel and consumer electronics.

James Round
James Round
Independent Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by James Round

View profile
    • Like