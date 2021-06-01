Mick Champayne 🍾

I like pig butts and I cannot lie 🐖💨

I like pig butts and I cannot lie 🐖💨 tail animation meme chinchilla butt pig procreate funny lol sketch doodle illo design illustration
Download color palette
  1. ForDribbb.mp4
  2. Untitled-2.mp4
  3. Untitled-1.jpg

Spent an afternoon on the couch trying to animate this dang ole chinchilla being catapulted by a pig tail and falling down pig butt holes of references (see what I did there? 😏) 🍑🕳🤷🏼‍♀️

Both sides of me are evenly odd ✨🍑💨✨

