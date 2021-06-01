Fabric pattern Japan

My task was to develop a print for the fabric inspired by Japanese culture. Fabric width 150 cm, created for the production of professional aprons for daring and flamboyant bartenders, tattooists, hairdressers

I've collected and interpreted a lot of authentic graphic material, selected the main elements that could represent the theme of Japan in the context of the task at hand, and created a complex pattern for a demanding creative target audience. The collected material inspired me to create several prints, but so far, under the terms of the contract, I publish here only this one. I have provided the possibility of using different colour options for this design and it's created in four colour versions. Also this design has two scales - a larger print that does not repeat on the product, and a smaller pattern Fabric width 150 cm, the pattern is repeated with a change in colour.

Made for https://mrmurka.com