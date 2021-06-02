Maria Brilkova
Unikorns Agency

Places – Coworking Page Mobile

Maria Brilkova
Unikorns Agency
Maria Brilkova for Unikorns Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Places – Coworking Page Mobile coworking mobile interface ui design website graphic design ux web
Download color palette

Hi 👋
“Places” is a coworking network that helps remote workers to find their space all around the world. You've already seen the page with the location description. This time we're showing the mobile version spiced up with a cool photo of coworking space.

---

Follow us on Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram
Also, visit our Magazine to read more about design, development, project management, and many other topics!
Have a project? Let's talk: hello@unikorns.work

C6331c7990bde33bad60c2f68c212190
Rebound of
Places – Coworking Location
By Maria Brilkova
View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Unikorns Agency
Unikorns Agency
We make next-gen websites for modern businesses
Hire Us

More by Unikorns Agency

View profile
    • Like