Places – Coworking Page Mobile

Hi 👋

“Places” is a coworking network that helps remote workers to find their space all around the world. You've already seen the page with the location description. This time we're showing the mobile version spiced up with a cool photo of coworking space.

---

Follow us on Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

Also, visit our Magazine to read more about design, development, project management, and many other topics!

Have a project? Let's talk: hello@unikorns.work