James Round

Climate Policy Badges

James Round
James Round
Hire Me
  • Save
Climate Policy Badges tractor editorial science line icon stamp energy oil farm environment magazine climate change icon badge
Download color palette

The latest issue of Resources magazine provided an in-depth climate policy toolkit that explored various aspects of environmental legislation. For each one I created a simple badge icon to introduce the topic.

James Round
James Round
Independent Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by James Round

View profile
    • Like