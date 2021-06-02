James Round

Climate Policy Badges

James Round
James Round
Hire Me
  • Save
Climate Policy Badges tool city house environment climate change energy editorial magazine line icon icon stamp badge
Download color palette

The latest issue of Resources magazine provided an in-depth climate policy toolkit that explored various aspects of environmental legislation. For each one I created a simple badge icon to introduce the topic.

James Round
James Round
Independent Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by James Round

View profile
    • Like