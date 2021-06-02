Carbon Footprint - concept app

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm glad to share with you a design of a concept mobile application based on activities which helps to reduce the carbon footprint. The idea of the app is simple - motivate people to do stuff they like and love at the same time being environmentally friendly.
We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.
