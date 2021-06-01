Atlanta Shuffleboard Club

Trending designs to inspire you
New identity design for the ATLSC, started by my buddy Dan Murphy. Keeping it simple and straightforward, I mixed in the tang and biscuit (yes, those are the real terms and no, I’m not joking) and even made a simple avatar for social media. Hit up atlantashuffle.com if you’re up for starting a league!