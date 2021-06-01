Linh Trinh

Types of Life → L

Types of Life → L inspiration types of life illustration letters alphabet typography types
I usually stroll thru this street on my way to a nearby park. It looks like the city has some ongoing plans to upgrade it.

"Types of Life" is an appreciation project for the alphabet I stumble upon.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Hiya! I'm a brand designer based in Toronto 🇨🇦
