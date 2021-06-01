James Round

Climate Policy Badges

James Round
James Round
Hire Me
  • Save
Climate Policy Badges editorial stamp coin money factory science research line icon icon policy climate change badge environment magazine
Download color palette

The latest issue of Resources magazine provided an in-depth climate policy toolkit that explored various aspects of environmental legislation. For each one I created a simple badge icon to introduce the topic.

James Round
James Round
Independent Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by James Round

View profile
    • Like