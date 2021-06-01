Social Circle - User Profile

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys, here's my #006 daily UI design. Today is a user profile, for a theoretical company called "Social Circle" a fun, and inviting social space for creatives to share and promote their work alike!
Kept the design fun & playful, with a modern, clean look. Hope you guys enjoy!
Website:
https://jawfy.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/jawfy
YouTube:
https://youtube.com
Email:
me@jackearsman.com