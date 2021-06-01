Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayobami Oladipo

Instructor HQ - Mockup

Ayobami Oladipo
Ayobami Oladipo
  • Save
Instructor HQ - Mockup ui design mockup ux uiux uidesign web ui
Download color palette

This is my first mockup as a ui/ux design student. The mockup was done as part of a ui/ux course that I took. The design is a result of practically following exactly what the instructor did.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Ayobami Oladipo
Ayobami Oladipo

More by Ayobami Oladipo

View profile
    • Like