Netflix Sumbawa City Version

netflix app design
My little experiment in my free time that I have
Trying to make a UI design for the Netflix application, I call it the Sumbawa version of Netflix because Sumbawa Besar is the hometown where I live now and the language that I used in the UI Design is the language of Sumbawa City

