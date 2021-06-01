jeff lopilato

Olde Salem Stage Company Tickets

Olde Salem Stage Company Tickets
This is a mock ticket design I created for a branding project for Olde Salem Stage Company. These are just 2 color possible combinations. I love the idea that there can be multiple designs so that if you were to attend one of their performances with a few friends, you would all get a slightly different version.

