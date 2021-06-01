Travel Magazine Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Multi-purpose useable | Travel Brochure / Travel Booklet
Travel Book/ Travel Prospectus
This is a Travel Magazine Design. Its easy to use and comes with paragraph styles, Character styles, Swatches and much more.
Adobe InDesign Template( INDD, IDML for Cs4 or Later )
Print Size (A4 Paper) (8.27×11.69”) & US Letter (8.5×11)
20 Custom Layout pages.
Full View: https://cutt.ly/lnhliTB