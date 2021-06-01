almucht

FILE Logo Concept Inspiration

FILE Logo Concept Inspiration flat minimal logo app icon vector simple logo modern logo logo design concept branding
Hello, this is my second shots, i am very excited to present this work, this logo represent a stack of many data files, then I illustrate it into the letter F
I really appreciate your comments and suggestions,

Thank you for watching.

