Condom Logo Concept Dialog

Condom Logo Concept Dialog dialogue dialog design condom branding dailyui concept logo
Designing a logo for the brand contraceptives
type logo developed as part of the marathon #логобитва_века3 in Instagram
more works → https://www.instagram.com/julia_pro_design/

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
