Urvashi varsheny

Icons design #DailyUI Day 05

Urvashi varsheny
Urvashi varsheny
  • Save
Icons design #DailyUI Day 05 ui icons pack iconset icons design icons set icons design
Download color palette

Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Urvashi varsheny
Urvashi varsheny

More by Urvashi varsheny

View profile
    • Like