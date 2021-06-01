Looking for the fastest flexible way to make low-fidelity wireframes for your app design layout or next UI concept on iPad?

Try out The Wireframe Kit for Procreate

The Best way to Build Wireframes on your iPad

A Collection of 169 brushes for Procreate app, each one acts as a single element shape stamp.

Change the style, size, colors, opacity, etc., all from the brushes menu. A lot of fun to use with endless possibilities

Available at → UI8