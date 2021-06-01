Trending designs to inspire you
Established in the Berry area since 200 years, Pillivuyt manufactory perpetuates ancestral and artisanal know-how. Pillivuyt products come from a manufacturing 100% Made in France. The manufacture is one of the few to manufacture its own porcelain doughs. Over the years, Pillivuyt has been able to innovate by creating different doughs, such as Pillemium dough or Pilliflame dough.
more 👉 https://www.lepressing.com/projets/pillivuyt-ux-ui-design-ecommerce/