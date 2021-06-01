Dessert Shop | KAYK

In a world full of cakes, we wanted to be different and stand out from the crowd. So we decided the new way to say it is Kayk!

Kayk is a small dessert shop located in Cairo, Egypt. Focusing on custom-designed cakes and cupcakes for special occasions and made from premium ingredients.

Kayk, your new way to say it!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120599233/KAYK-Dessert-Shop

Let me know what you think :)