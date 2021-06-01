Dessert Shop | KAYK

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In a world full of cakes, we wanted to be different and stand out from the crowd. So we decided the new way to say it is Kayk!
Kayk is a small dessert shop located in Cairo, Egypt. Focusing on custom-designed cakes and cupcakes for special occasions and made from premium ingredients.
Kayk, your new way to say it!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120599233/KAYK-Dessert-Shop
Let me know what you think :)