Google for India 2017

Google for India, is an initiative started by Google to bring the Internet to life for everyone in India, from the cities to the tiniest villages. The more people have access to the tools, services, information and training online, the more they can pursue their ambitions and reach their potential.
Taking inspiration from India and it's energy and colours, I have created clean vibrant illustrations for the event look and feel.
This event took place in India 2017