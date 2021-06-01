RD Farhad

Ruposhi Boutique

RD Farhad
RD Farhad
  • Save
Ruposhi Boutique mark design abstract logo lettermark branding design logo design logotype graphicdesign design logo boutiques brand branding logo desing boutique logo design store brand shopping store logo boutique logo
Download color palette

Ruposhi Boutique Identity design. WOW! What a fun project to work on. Full branding coming soon.....
---------------------------
Want to hire me?
Let's work together 🤝
📧 rdfarhad2004@gmail.com
-------------------------------
Follow me on 👇
behance | Instagram | Facebook
--------------------------------
Thanks for visiting the shot.😊

RD Farhad
RD Farhad

More by RD Farhad

View profile
    • Like