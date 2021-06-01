Redesign Twitch

Hi, how are you ? I hope you are happy :)

if you need me to design a mobile application, you can visit my fiverr click the link below: https://www.fiverr.com/s2/f14203b1bc

This is my redesign of the twitch app. I hope you like it and please leave your feedback! :)

Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @supardddie

dribbble account to get lots of awesome inspiration from me

-----------------------

Want to collaborate with me? Send your business inquiry to supardia81@gmail.com or send a private message via my dribbble