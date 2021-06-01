Letter Z and V Logo Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, this is my first shots, i'm very excited to present my first work, I create a logo concept which consists of a combination of the letter Z and letter V, where from it represents an eagle head shape. I really appreciate your comments and suggestions.
Thank you for watching