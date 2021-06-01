almucht

Letter Z and V Logo Concept

almucht
almucht
  • Save
Letter Z and V Logo Concept illustration icon vector branding logo design concept modern logo simple logo letter logo
Download color palette

Hello, this is my first shots, i'm very excited to present my first work, I create a logo concept which consists of a combination of the letter Z and letter V, where from it represents an eagle head shape. I really appreciate your comments and suggestions.

Thank you for watching

almucht
almucht

More by almucht

View profile
    • Like