Karolina Marques

Kali

Karolina Marques
Karolina Marques
  • Save
Kali ux ui design interface illustration mobile design ui
Download color palette

This is Kali ✨, a daily reminder app. It aims to help people carry out simple everyday tasks in a pandemic reality. Developed by me and Thalía, we find a problem caused by social isolation, where people are alone and without stimulus to carry out tasks. For this reason, Kali has an intuitive interface, cheerful colors and funny illustrations, with a more informal language, making tasks more positive and enjoyable.

If you liked it, be sure to test our prototype 💜

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Karolina Marques
Karolina Marques

More by Karolina Marques

View profile
    • Like