Pioneer Icons for Figma 🌟

Hey, 👋 Dmitriy is here.
Recently we've updated our biggest icon & illustration library with a brand new Figma version.
We've revamped most of our icons and did a tremendous job bringing all of our icons as components in Figma and Sketch. Now you can use Pioneer Icons as a library to enrich your projects with unique and warm graphics.
Get Pioneer Icons
Preview Icons in Figma
