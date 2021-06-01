Merge Wireframing UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Most of other wireframe, prototype, flowcharts templates are overly complex for wireframing, you always risk getting too invested in unnecessary details and styles too early.
Merge Wireframing is: Super-simple pre-designed wireframing elements "like buttons and input boxes" for Creators.
- 185 Wireframing Elements and Components.
- 36 Pre-designed Examples.
- Compatible Sketch, Figma, XD, Illustrator.
