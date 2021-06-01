Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is Kali ✨, a daily reminder app. It aims to help people carry out simple everyday tasks in a pandemic reality. Developed by me and Thalía, we find a problem caused by social isolation, where people are alone and without stimulus to carry out tasks. For this reason, Kali has an intuitive interface, cheerful colors and funny illustrations, with a more informal language, making tasks more positive and enjoyable.
If you liked it, be sure to test our prototype 💜