Ivan K.
KinDesign

FurnitureMe - E-commerce Furniture Store

Ivan K.
KinDesign
Ivan K. for KinDesign
Hire Us
  • Save
FurnitureMe - E-commerce Furniture Store e-commerce shop e-commerce ecommerce design ecommerce shop ecommerce app ecommerce online store online shop online furniture store furniture ux ui uiux design desktop retail store retailer retail uikit
Download color palette

Hi all! 😁

This is a concept of Furniture store design. Here you can view goods and buy them.

Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.

Contact me:
ivan.klz@icloud.com
+380994363967

KinDesign
KinDesign
Welcome to Kind design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by KinDesign

View profile
    • Like