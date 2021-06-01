Google for India - 2015

Google's mission is to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful to every person.

Google for India, is an initiative started by Google to bring the Internet to life for everyone. The more people have access to the tools, services, information and training online, the more they can pursue their ambitions and reach their potential.

To show the energy of people, colour and life of India, I have used vibrant images to create the logo.

This event took place in India 2015