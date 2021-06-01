Google for India - 2015

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Google's mission is to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful to every person.
Google for India, is an initiative started by Google to bring the Internet to life for everyone. The more people have access to the tools, services, information and training online, the more they can pursue their ambitions and reach their potential.
To show the energy of people, colour and life of India, I have used vibrant images to create the logo.
This event took place in India 2015