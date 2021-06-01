Roman Klčo

Cyberpunk Waterfront

Roman Klčo
Cyberpunk Waterfront hard surface scifi neuromancer cyberpunk lowpolyart lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
I felt like doing another cyberpunk environment using low poly / hard surface techniques. Btw if you never read Neuromancer by William Gibson, I strongly recommend it. You will be surprised how many sci-fi and cyberpunk tropes originated from the novel. Did you read it? What's your favorite cyberpunk franchise?

