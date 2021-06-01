Pavel

Game Dashboard

Pavel
Pavel
  • Save
Game Dashboard games game website design
Download color palette

Redesign for my friend's personal page. On his website, he publishes information about his work, travels, personal developments, including games. In this screenshot, you see a page that shows the games he played, which games he completely completed or took part in testing.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Pavel
Pavel

More by Pavel

View profile
    • Like