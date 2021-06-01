Mihai Dolganiuc

Futuristic Logos #1 — ADIDAS

Hi everyone, would like to share with you an Idea I had for a while now, which is to reimagine how would famous brand logos look with a futuristic approach.

The first one is one of my all time favorite logos — adidas and it's iconic three shaped symbol.

I went with some dimension for the logo by applying high contrast gradients. For the type wanted to combine it with a techy / futuristic feel while also keeping it sporty so have crafted this custom wordmark.

This is a concept and mostly done for practice and exercise, but still would be opened to your thoughts.

Thanks!

Strategic Logo & Brand Identity Design. Available for Hire.
