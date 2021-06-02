Fintory

✅ Done! - Intelligent Productivity App
Hey all,

we're happy to share a glimpse of Done's app screens. Recently we have supported Done! to redesign their entire iOS application. Excited to share more in the coming days 🌟

Done! is an intelligent To-Do List. It lets you organize all your tasks and calendar events in one place. Create goals and track your progress.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
— Motion design
— Interaction design

