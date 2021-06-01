Booking Website on Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Take another glance at the design for the website allowing visitors to check and book different events and trips. Color contrast, high readability, slight engaging motion, accessible interactive elements and eye-pleasing photo content let users get what they need quickly and elegantly. Here you can see how some pages look on mobile. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the best practices of product page design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.
Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook