tubik

Booking Website on Mobile

tubik
tubik
Hire Us
  • Save
Booking Website on Mobile mobile design mobile ui mobile screens destinations booking travel responsive design responsive website mobile website mobile web design web user experience interaction design studio interface ui ux graphic design design
Download color palette

Take another glance at the design for the website allowing visitors to check and book different events and trips. Color contrast, high readability, slight engaging motion, accessible interactive elements and eye-pleasing photo content let users get what they need quickly and elegantly. Here you can see how some pages look on mobile. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the best practices of product page design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Booking website places of the day page tubik design
Rebound of
Booking Website: Places of the Day
By tubik
tubik
tubik
Design for awesome experiences and bright brands
Hire Us

More by tubik

View profile
    • Like