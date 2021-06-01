Aleksandra Przegendza

design of everyday things / one page concept

Aleksandra Przegendza
design of everyday things / one page concept book gradient design gradient landing design onepage website web design graphic design uxui adobe xd design landing website design web webdesign landingpagedesign landingpage one page design page layout one page
Gradient, crazy version of the design that i've already posted – which one you like more? Give me a feedback ✌️

This site is a brief history of the book that introduced my adventure into UX Design.

