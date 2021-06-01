OK

Mental Health Still Matters

OK
OK
Hire Us
  • Save
Mental Health Still Matters minimal mental health awareness mental health icon logo brand identity brand identity branding mentalhealth design branding
Mental Health Still Matters minimal mental health awareness mental health icon logo brand identity brand identity branding mentalhealth design branding
Mental Health Still Matters minimal mental health awareness mental health icon logo brand identity brand identity branding mentalhealth design branding
Download color palette
  1. logo on yellow.jpg
  2. white logo on black.jpg
  3. yellow logo on black.jpg

Mental Health Still Matters. No more feeling like a broken record.

A weekend of live music to raise awareness of mental health, all in aid of Mind charity

We worked with Mental Health Still Matters to create a new visual identity, including logo design, motion graphics, and merchandise.

OK
OK
Hire Us

More by OK

View profile
    • Like