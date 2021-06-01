Macro Trend: Corporate Cities

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These Illustrations were commissioned back in 2018 to support our macro-trends and published in conjunction with our Trend Universe 2018.
To find out more about this macro-trend and many others, visit the Trendexplorer and try our online database for free:
https://www.trendexplorer.com/en/
Illustrated by @timomeyer c/o www.kombinatrotweiss.de