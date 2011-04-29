Ed Zbinski

"Z" Background

"Z" Background
This is part of what was a larger background for the website I'm currently building from a photoshop mockup I did myself. Funny how much that mockup has changed now that I've gotten into coding it. I'm hoping this breaks me away from full psd mockups little by little. Font is Minion Pro

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
