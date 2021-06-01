Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone!
Minimal studio in touch! We are finally breaking into the world of social networks and want to introduce you to our team, projects and work in general.
Today we want to show you one of a series of illustrations that we have prepared for a unique water park project in Kuwait! The main focus was — summer California 80-90s. We hope you enjoyed it.
Stay with us and you will find many interesting projects and more!