Fomo — Crypto DEX Analytics

Hey Dribbblers! 👋

Today I want to share with you first shot from Fomo project I was working on some time ago.

About project

Get the access to DEX Analytics that other traders don’t have. Fomo helps you to find new gems and analyze any trading pair on Uniswap and Pancakeswap. In the future, an exchange and token calendar are planned.

———

I'm currently available for new projects: alipov.design@gmail.com

Follow me:

Behance | Instagram