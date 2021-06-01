Credit Cart Checkout | Glassmorphism design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribblers,
Today is the second day of my daily UI challenge (2/100 days).
I decided to do a checkout page in Glassmorphism design.
Hope you all like it! Press "L" if you like it. <3
--------------------
Are you looking to build a website? Contact me: alisavvonder@gmail.com