Credit Cart Checkout | Glassmorphism design

Credit Cart Checkout | Glassmorphism design web payment method payment glassmorphism dailyui dailyui 002 credit cart credit card checkout app ui
Hi Dribblers,
Today is the second day of my daily UI challenge (2/100 days).
I decided to do a checkout page in Glassmorphism design.
Hope you all like it! Press "L" if you like it. <3
