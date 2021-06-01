Casas Mallorca: Real Estate of Mind

01 . Desktop Presentation

Immersive landscape visuals translating

the intact atmosphere of the iconic nature.

We designed a special 3D-like scene for each location of the Majorcan island that provide the opportunity to see the beauty and feel part of the natural landscape.

Check it live: https://casasmallorca.com

Casas Mallorca is a warm and welcoming independent agency, operating as a family business in the Sóller valley since 1995. Offering a one-stop real estate solution to international and local clients across the Majorcan island.

