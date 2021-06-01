"A Lonely boy and his MUSIC"

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is #ABOYILLUSTRATION, the story behind this illustration is : when ever I feel lonely, I'll straight away go to someplace around where I could find the colorful scenes all around me either a sunset or a place with a set of green trees, or like a road which is not taken. Along with my favorite music. It automatically heals me and all my feelings would just fade away along with the wind that it blows. Trust me it works !!!