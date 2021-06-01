Akash Reddy

"A Lonely boy and his MUSIC"

"A Lonely boy and his MUSIC" sketch creative bhfyp doodle adobe illustrator artwork drawings character design digital illustration graphic design illustrator artist beach buildings music scenery art lonely figma illustration
This is #ABOYILLUSTRATION, the story behind this illustration is : when ever I feel lonely, I'll straight away go to someplace around where I could find the colorful scenes all around me either a sunset or a place with a set of green trees, or like a road which is not taken. Along with my favorite music. It automatically heals me and all my feelings would just fade away along with the wind that it blows. Trust me it works !!!

