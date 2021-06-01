Line Animation

Anita Gwara

I designed and created this animation for an Instagram ad of Hello Body face mask. The animation is made in Adobe After Effects.
Would you like animated illustrations for your next project or website? Let's talk! Drop me an email at hello@anitaanimates.com :)

