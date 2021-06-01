Analytics dashboard with heatmap

Trending designs to inspire you
Microsoft Clarity is a user behaviour analytics tool that helps you understand how users are interacting with your website through features such as session replays and heatmaps. The interface of this tool is really simple and effective. One thing I felt missing is the dark mode. So I tried to create a dark mode for this app and realigned few widgets to bring consistency to the UI