Analytics dashboard with heatmap

Analytics dashboard with heatmap microsoft flat minimal clean app dashboad dark mode charts analytics product design web design dark ui widgets graph stats
Microsoft Clarity is a user behaviour analytics tool that helps you understand how users are interacting with your website through features such as session replays and heatmaps. The interface of this tool is really simple and effective. One thing I felt missing is the dark mode. So I tried to create a dark mode for this app and realigned few widgets to bring consistency to the UI

