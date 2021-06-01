Pieter van Est

Squla 📚
At the beginning of this year I helped Squla develop a future-proof design system in Figma. With this we have established a solid foundation for the new design of the website.
Check it live: https://www.squla.nl/

Credits to Vruchtvlees for the awesome branding work!

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
